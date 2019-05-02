JACKSON, Ga. (CBS46) Scotty Garnell Morrow's execution was carried out by lethal injection at 9:38 p.m., Thursday, at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, GA.
Morrow was sentenced to death in 1999 for the murder of Tonya Rochelle Woods and Barbara Ann Young.
The sentence was carried out after the United States Supreme Court denied Morrow’s request for a stay of execution which was filed about 30 minutes prior to his scheduled execution time of 7:00 p.m.
Morrow requested a last meal of a hamburger with mayonnaise, two chicken and waffle meals, a pint of butter pecan ice cream, a bag of buttered popcorn, two all-beef franks and a large lemonade.
Witnesses said Morrow didn't shed any tears, nor did he appear afraid in the final moments before his execution.
Witness Scott Kimbler, of Access WDUN, described how Morrow spoke to the 32 witnesses, which included some of his family members and also family of the victims, while strapped to the gurney. Kimbler said Morrow's voice sounded steady and calm. He added that what Morrow said seemed authentic.
"He did express his deepest sympathies to the family, and he apologized to the family and he hopes that they continue to have happiness and peace through the end of their lives," said Kimbler. "And he also apologized to his own family for any pain that he caused them as well.”
Morrow turned down the sedative Ativan, which he was offered prior to his execution.
