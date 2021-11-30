ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Festival of Trees presented by Atlanta Gas Light will kick off the holiday season with a five-day festival featuring a dazzling display of Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and nativities for auction, live entertainment, gifts and treats from local vendors, and more from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 at the Georgia World Congress Center.
Proceeds from the event and holiday tree sales will benefit Wellspring Living, a local nonprofit organization that supports and serves survivors of human trafficking in metro Atlanta, according to a press release.
“The Christmas season represents warmth and hope for the future, which is exactly what Georgia Festival of Trees offers to all who will walk through the doors of our winter wonderland at the Georgia World Congress Center,” said Ulibarri. “We want this event to unite the community, spread joy and light, and become a memorable experience for families in Atlanta for many years.”
Each tree, wreath, centerpiece and nativity at the festival is designed, decorated and donated by individuals and organizations in metro Atlanta, providing a unique array of options for those looking to take home holiday decor for the season. Guests are also invited to the Opening Night Auction, a semi-formal event where attendees have the opportunity to purchase designer Christmas trees and other beautiful decor on Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Small trees that are five feet or less can be picked up at the festival beginning Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. through Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. Large trees six feet or higher will be delivered and set up at the buyer’s home or office on Dec. 5.
The Georgia Festival of Trees beneficiary, Wellspring Living, is a local nonprofit organization that provides specialized recovery services for domestic sex trafficking survivors and those at risk through residential and community-based programs. These programs provide therapeutic services, life training skills, professional development and other resources to provide a path to a successful life.
In addition to the display of trees, live entertainment and shopping, there will be a number of children’s activities, games and crafts, as well as pictures with Santa and his sleigh at various times throughout the festival. Santa and his elves will also be traveling to the College Football Hall of Fame on Friday, Dec. 3 from noon to 2 p.m. for photo opportunities. Those who wish to visit the College Football Hall of Fame and Georgia Festival of Trees can take advantage of a co-branded ticket, which will be available for purchase on gafestivaloftrees.org.
Georgia Festival of Trees is sponsored by Atlanta Gas Light, Elavon, Chick-Fil-A, Amerimed, and Humana. Tickets to the Georgia Festival of Trees are $15 with free admission for children under two. The Georgia World Congress Center is located at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. Northwest, Atlanta, Ga. 30313.
