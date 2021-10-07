ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp announced Thursday that she will host the third annual Pet Adoption Day on Oct. 24.
The event will take place at the Governor's Mansion from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The goal for this event is to find forever homes for the animals in need.
"We are excited to welcome you back to the Governor’s Mansion for another Pet Adoption Day! Please fill out the form below and select the time you would like to attend. Thank you for joining us, and for helping our furry friends find their forever homes," said First Lady Marty Kemp.
For those interested in attending sign up here.
Our next Adoption Day and #GeorgiaGrown Festival is Sunday, October 24 at the Governor’s Mansion. We hope you’ll join us. Sign up here -> https://t.co/HsoMKSYVtF pic.twitter.com/f5AURGoLNA— First Lady Marty Kemp (@GAFirstLady) October 1, 2021
