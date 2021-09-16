COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — Georgia’s crowded hospitals are causing a ripple effect down to first responders.
Paramedics and EMTs in College Park said in some cases they are waiting longer for transport services to come pick up patients they’re treating.
“We do have situations where we have to remain with a patient for an extended period of time until we’re able to get one of the zone providers out because they’re delayed at the hospitals,” said Ron Taylor, College Park Fire Rescue’s Division Chief of EMS.
“That means that we have to do all our treatment on scene and we have everything that we need to treat all of our patients in the back of the ambulances, however we still recognize the importance of getting that patient to the hospital,” said Taylor.
They work in a tiered system with the paramedics and EMTs from College Park Fire Rescue being the first ones to treat a patient who calls 911 for help. The College Park crew typically hands off the patient to Grady EMS who transports the person to the hospital. But with many hospitals being so overcrowded and diverting ambulances to other facilities right now, the first responders are left waiting longer sometimes.
“It can be kind of stressful having to wait on scene for a long time but we’re holding up, doing what we need to,” said Antonio Cousins, a College Park firefighter and EMT.
Cousins and his colleagues are already dealing with the stress of working during the pandemic and having to make changes in how they work with patients. They don’t know if they will encounter people with COVID-19 when they’re on calls. No matter what, they will continue to be there for their community.
“I like to help people and that’s something I’m doing right now,” said Cousins.
“We ask that you be patient with us because we are dealing with something that we’ve never deal with before and it’s causing us to make a lot of adjustments,” said Taylor.
He added, “I want to say I’m proud of our first responders and the way they’re responding to COVID-19. Each and every day they continue to go out and continue to provide that high level of service even during these stressful times.”
