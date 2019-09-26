ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – September has been a hot and dry month for many parts of Georgia.
Around 52% of the state's population is currently in a drought. The Georgia Forestry Commission said the drier it gets, the risk of wildfire danger increases.
The agency said so far in September, there have been 315 wildfires across the state which have burned 1,332 acres.
That number is roughly 106% more fires than Georgia's five-year average for the month.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
