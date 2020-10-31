ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The whole world is watching Georgia.
It’s one of the top battleground states in the country and this weekend Democratic and Republican candidates are making one final push before election day.
Several of them are out and about in Atlanta trying to mobilize supporters and get them to the polls on Tuesday.
“We have much more to do,” said Kelly Loeffler, a Republican candidate for US Senator.
“We need more leadership and I humbly offer myself as candidate for the United States Senate,” added Reverend Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for US Senator.
Candidates on both sides of the political spectrum are using the last few days leading up to the election to share their point of views.
“These races in Georgia could come down to a few hundred votes,” said Jon Ossoff, a Democratic candidate for US Senator.
Whether it was a meet and greet at a southern restaurant in Douglas, Georgia…or a small get-together in a metro-Atlanta neighborhood… Georgia has become home to two of the most competitive Senate campaigns in the country.
“The people of Georgia need to realize the gravity of the situation; we’re talking about the future for your children and your grandchildren; which type of society do you want them to live in,” said Ben Carson, the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
From coronavirus, to healthcare, to living wages – several hot topics were discussed at each event.
“Healthcare is on the ballot, a living wage on is on the ballot, we’re calling people essential workers, but we’re not paying them an essential wage,” Reverend Warnock added.
“The difference could not be more clear between our President and Joe Biden and the vision he has for this country,” said Karen Handel, a Republican candidate for US Representative.
While the candidates all had different takes on what America’s future should look like, there was one thing they all agreed on: the need to get out and vote.
“It’s just so important, it’s hard to overstate the stakes in this election,” Reverend Warnock said.
“It’s up to us, the future of this country, literally, the road to the White House is paved in Georgia, are battleground Georgia,” said Nikema Williams, a Democratic candidate for US Representative and Chair of Democratic Party of Georgia.
“We’re going to keep Georgia red, but this President will be outworked by no one, he is the hardest working President we’ve had in my lifetime,” Loeffler said.
Nearly four million people have already voted in Georgia, and if you haven’t yet sent in your absentee ballot – using a drop box or voting in person on Tuesday is your best bet to getting it counted.
