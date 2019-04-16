KNOXVILLE, Tn (CBS46) -- Police in Tennessee caught a fugitive wanted for murder in DeKalb County.
They were looking for Victor Parson in connection with a double shooting there Sunday night. Two people, a woman and a two year old little girl, were shot.
Police spotted Parson and tried to pull him over, but he refused. In trying to get away, police say he hit a 13 year old who was on a scooter.
They arrested him Tuesday after getting a tip from a resident. He was spotted walking down the street and arrested without incident.
The two shooting victims and the accident victim all had serious injuries.
