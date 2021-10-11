ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia gas prices are on the rise with Georgia motorists now paying an average price of $3.06 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
Monday's state average is eight cents higher than it was one week ago, eight cents more than last month and $1.07 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, $9 more than what they paid in January of 2020.
“Georgia motorists saw a jump at the pump this weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The probable cause for the increase appears to be an uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $70 per barrel. High crude prices will likely contribute to gas prices remaining elevated this season.”
But why? It is likely the result of an increased price in crude oil.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.3 million barrel to 225.1 million barrel last week. Gasoline demand also increased slightly from 9.40 million barrels a day to 9.44 million barrels a day. The slight increase in gas demand has contributed to the rise in the national average. However, the main culprit for rising pump prices remains high crude prices above $70 per barrel.
Prices increased Monday morning after the U.S. Department of Energy dispelled speculation that the Biden Administration would sell crude oil held in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The move could have put more crude into the domestic market, but is unlikely to have had a sustained downward impact on oil prices.
Additionally, AAA says prices rose following OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and their allies, choosing not to move forward with an agreement to produce 800,000 barrels a day in November. Instead, OPEC+ decided to keep its 400,000 barrels a day planned production increase intact for now.
So what does this mean for Georgia?
In Atlanta, the average price for gas is currently $3.06.
The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah at $3.18, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.15 and Brunswick at $3.11.
The least expensive Georgia metro markets are Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.98, Columbus at $2.99 and Augusta-Aiken at $3.00.
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|2020 Low
|2020 High
|Record High
|National
|$3.26
|$3.26
|$3.19
|$3.17
|$2.18
|$1.76 (April)
|$2.59 (January)
|$4.11 (7/17/2008)
|Georgia
|$3.06
|$3.05
|$2.98
|$2.98
|$1.99
|$1.61(May)
|$2.46 (January)
|$4.16 (9/15/2008)
|Click here to view current gasoline price averages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.