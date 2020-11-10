The race for presidency is far from over as Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer and Senator Doug Collins call for a ballot recount.

Shafer and Sen. Collins demanded a recount in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger a day after fellow GOP Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue called for the elected officials resignation.

In the letter, Schafer and Collins allege millions of Georgians "doubt the process for counting ballots in this state, including substantiated documentary, testimonial and expert evidence."

The letter continues, "To assure in an honest vote, the law authorizes your office to recount and recanvas the ballots wherever and whenever needed prior to the certification of of the consolidated returns. The role of your office is to assure public confidence in the integrity and accuracy of the election process. Whenever any 'discrepancy' or 'error' even 'appear' to be present, the law authorizes your office to take corrective action, including a full hand recount of all ballots."

The GOP's demands for a recount comes on the heels of Sen. Loeffler and Sen. Perdue both heading to January runoffs.

Members of the Georgia Congressional Delegation also implored Raffensperger to investigate the numerous allegations of voter irregularities laid out in the letter.

"A fair election ensures all legal ballots are counted. We are united in asking you to ensure that such is the case and look forward to your prompt response," read the letter signed by delegation members.

During a Monday afternoon press conference, Gabriel Sterling, statewide voting system implementation manager, said “We are going to find that people did illegally vote, that’s going to happen, there will be double voters, there will be people who did not have the qualifications or were registered to vote in this state, that will be found; is it 10,253? Unlikely."

As it stands, the margin separating President-Elect Joe Biden from President Donald Trump is just over 12,000 votes.

Read the full letter demanding a ballot recount below: