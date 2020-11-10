Georgia Congressman Doug Collins and GOP chairman David Shafer are demanding a full hand recount of all ballots to "assure confidence in an honest vote."
Collins and Shafer sent a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Tuesday saying the law authorizes the office to recount and recanvass ballots prior to the certification of election results. "The role of your office is to assure public confidence in the integrity and accuracy of the election process," they wrote.
"Whenever any 'discrepancy' or 'error' even 'appear' to be present, the law authorizes your office to take corrective action, including a full hand recount of all ballots."
Read the full letter:
