ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivered his 2022 State of the State Address Thursday morning before the General Assembly.
Governor Brian Kemp has entered House chambers to begin the last State of the State Address of his term. The joint session of House and Senate lawmakers is beginning now. pic.twitter.com/0x1MJh7Ncm— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 13, 2022
The speech comes a day after the governor announced a new proposal to give Georgia taxpayers back tax dollars in April.
Under the $1.6 billion proposal, single filers would get a $250 dollar refund and joint filers would get a $500 dollar refund.
TEACHER PAY
During Kemp's speech, he outlined an amended budget proposal to complete the $5,000 teacher pay raise that he promised in 2018. To date, teachers have received a $3,000 raise. Kemp announced that his Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal will include the remaining $2,000 that was promised.
"The 2,000-dollar raise will impact K-12 teachers, assistant teachers, and pre-k teachers, who I think we can all agree have gone above and beyond for their students throughout the pandemic," Kemp stated.
He also announced that the amended Fiscal Year 2022 budget will recommend a one-time pay supplement of $2,000 for full-time, state-funded instructional staff, school support staff, and school administration and a $1,000 supplement for school bus drivers, nurses, nutrition workers and part-time employees.
Governor Kemp announces final $2,000 installment of teacher pay raises and a one-time supplemental raise for staff and support staff. pic.twitter.com/amcw5Zstgd— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 13, 2022
Focusing in on political issues, Kemp announced plans to block potential teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in Georgia schools. Currently, CRT is not included in any Georgia K-12 curriculum. Democrats have criticized the move as a "manufactured problem" rooted in fear of teaching the country's past.
Governor Kemp announces plans to block potential teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in Georgia schools. pic.twitter.com/92Zg7YssEB— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 13, 2022
GEORGIA HEALTHCARE
Kemp also announced the budget for this year will include an initial $1 million to be used for the expansion of the University of Georgia's nursing program. His proposal will also include $.5 million for 136 residency slots and $1 million for Mercer University to use to address rural physician shortages.
READ THE FULL SPEECH
Next, Kemp announced his budget proposal will include nearly $28 million to allocate a 10% provider rate increase for all foster parents, relative caregivers, child caring institutions and child placing agencies.
FIGHT AGAINST CRIME
Kemp also talked about the need to hold criminals accountable and how soft-on-crime local governments and prosecutors have been unwilling to join the fight to rid their communities of criminal networks.
Kemp said that his office is supporting enabling legislation that will give the Attorney General the authority to partner with the GBI and local law enforcement in their fight against crime. Additionally, $7 million will be used to upgrade GBI crime lab equipment, improve GBI headquarters and hire 32 new employees for the crime lab and medical examiner's office.
RELATED: Georgia Democrats respond to Gov. Kemp's State of the State address
Kemp's proposed budget will also include $3 million to support an additional trooper school class of 75 cadets.
Additionally, Kemp is asking Commissioner Greg Dozier of the Technical College System of Georgia to add law enforcement and criminal justice degrees, which will allow more than 1,000 Georgians to obtain a degree tuition-free.
Kemp is also asking for a $5,000 raise for state law enforcement and other state employees.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Kemp also announced that Georgia's first lady and the GRACE Commission will be bringing forward legislation to add human trafficking to the list of serious violent and sexual offenses that require a superior court judge to grant bail.
Kemp concluded his speech by saying that the "bold, conservative agenda" that he has outlined over the last few days prioritizes education, healthcare and public safety.
Georgia's Republican Party sent the following statement after the speech:
“Under Republican leadership, Georgia has led the way in job recovery, secured and expanded access to voting, all while keeping taxes low and Georgians free from tyranny.” - RNC Spokesperson Garrison Douglas
WATCH SPEECH HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.