ATLANTA (CBS46) -- During a news conference this week, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms blamed state leaders for failing to do their part to fight crime in the city.
“Our guns laws are some of the most laxed in the country,” Bottoms said. “Until our state leaders take a look at the most laxed gun laws that we have in this country… I’m so sad to say that this will likely not be the last time that I stand here.”
The Mayor’s remarks drew immediate criticism from Governor Brian Kemp who pushed back on the idea that the state is somehow responsible for the city’s surge in crime.
“The gun laws on the books in Georgia are no different than they were in previous administrations and we weren’t seeing these kinds of issues. People are fed up with this,” Kemp said.
Statistics show there have been 208 shootings in Atlanta this year, up 51-percent from last year and 40 homicides, a 60-percent increase from 2020. City leaders argue the numbers are skewed since most people were locked down in their homes last year during the pandemic.
“When we look at assault weapons bans, etc. I think a byproduct of that will be that people who should not have guns in their possession it makes it more difficult,” Bottoms said.
The Mayor has commissioned a small working group to come up with ways to curb the crime in the next 45-days, but her office has yet to release the names of those involved.
“I mean people are just at wits end and they want something done about it and trying to blame it on somebody else is not going to fix the problem,” Kemp said.
The Governor went on to say that creating a working group is not going to solve the problem. He also said the state only has so many resources to help and there are more Atlanta Police officers than the entire Georgia State Patrol.
