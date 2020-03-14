ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Kemp declared a public health emergency Saturday and activated the state's Emergency Operations Center as the number of coronavirus cases dramatically increased overnight.
As of Saturday morning, the number of cases had doubled to 64, the state's largest increase in a 24-hour period. Bartow, Cobb and DeKalb counties saw cases double overnight.
The current amount of cases reported by county:
- Cobb - 15
- Dekalb - 5
- Bartow -7
- Cherokee - 5
- Fayette - 4
- Floyd - 3
- Coweta - 2
- Gordon - 2
- Gwinnett - 2
- 1 case each Lee, Henry, Lowdnes and Charleton
The Governor has called a special legislative session to convene for Monday, March 16, at 8 a.m. to ratify his Public Health Emergency Declaration.
The state is currently processing 100 specimens per day. By the end of the week that will double to 200 per day with the addition of new equipment and staffing.
The governor has requested that visitations be restricted at specific healthcare facilities, correctional and juvenile facilities. State agencies are being asked to implement telework policies for employees who are able to work remotely. Faith based organizations are being asked to cancel services to prevent possible spread of the virus.
He also added that Georgians should practice social distancing in their everyday lives to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. This has sparked the need for cancellations of sporting events, social functions, limiting in-person meetings and cancelling work related travel.
Earlier this week the Governor Kemp asked schools and daycares to take preventative measures to keep students and staff safe. Many school districts across the state are closed until further notice. Georgia colleges and universities have implemented online classes.
