ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ordered police officers not to enforce Georgia’s anti-mask law on Friday.
It comes less than 24 hours after, CBS46 reported African Americans could be racially profiled by simply following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s face covering recommendation. However, the law still stands on the state level, which means in Georgia, covering your face is illegal.
Attorney Gerald Griggs said a person can face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
According to the law, the only exceptions are Halloween costumes, sports, theater production and gas mask for emergencies.
“I don’t really see any exceptions for the public health issue,” said Griggs.
State Senator Donzella James said she tried to make that change in 2000, but her amendment didn’t’ pass the House or Senate.
“They said criminals would do anything to commit a crime and they would cover their faces with whatever they had and whatever was legal,” said State Senator James.
Twenty years later, CBS46 took the issue to the executive branch.
A spokesperson with Governor Brian Kemp’s office sent us this statement Friday:
"To fight COVID-19, we continue to follow public health recommendations and take action to keep Georgians safe. According to the CDC, wearing a mask in public may mitigate the spread of coronavirus. We are reviewing state law to ensure there are no unnecessary obstacles to following this guidance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.