ATLANTA, GA (WGCL)- The Governor's Office of Highway Safety is offering child safety seat inspections free of charge as part of National Seat Check Day on Saturday, Sept. 29.
During the inspection, the technician will:
- Check the child safety seat to see that it has been properly installed;
- Remove and inspect the child safety seat for damage;
- Diagnose problems;
- Ensure the child safety seat is not a recalled model;
- Gather information about child occupants from the vehicle owner and ensure the child safety seat is appropriate for the size and age of the child;
- Teach the vehicle owner the correct procedure to properly and safely install the child safety seat in his or her vehicle;
- Show the vehicle owner how to secure the child in the child safety seat; and
- Discuss other vehicles and child safety seats the child may ride in and provide instructions on how to repeat the correct procedure with other seats or when installing the seat in other cars.
While the inspections are free of charge, they are generally by appointment only. Please call your nearest station to set up an appointment.
A list of seat fitting locations broken down by category can be found with the PDF attached to the article. You can also follow this LINK.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.