ATLANTA (CBS46) — Former Sen. David Perdue was in good spirits Tuesday as he kicked off a statewide campaign for governor.
Perdue released his first campaign ad featuring former President Donald Trump.
“I’m delighted to have President Trump’s endorsement today. He doesn’t give those lightly,” Perdue said.
In the ad, you hear President Trump say the Democrats walked all over Gov. Kemp and that he was afraid of Stacey Abrams.
Gov. Kemp gave his reaction to the endorsement.
“You know I’m the governor. He’s running against me. He’s gotta tell people what he’s for, so far he hasn’t done that. I tell you what I’ve been for. I’ve been in this fight keeping our economy open,”
Political experts say the endorsement is significant.
“It is a big deal in the Republican primary. Now let’s be very clear about what happened to Kemp when he was candidate. Kemp was still secretary of state, he was down in the polls to Casey Cagle. It was actually the endorsement of trump in Republican primary that sealed the deal,” said Dr. Rashad Richey, a political analyst.
Perdue on Tuesday also outlined several policies he’s running on, including making cities safer, implementing an election law enforcement division inside the GBI, and also help with taxes.
“State income tax. There are nine states that don’t have a state income tax and I’m absolutely convinced that we can figure a way to do that.”
No matter the outcome of the Republican primary. Experts said the result will only help the Democratic nominee.
"They are going to batter and bruise each other so bad that who ever emerges as the top candidate for the Republican party will be a weak and more vulnerable candidate in a general election,” Dr. Richey said.
He also said back in 2018 President Trump's endorsement would have sealed the deal for Perdue, but that's not the case now and said Kemp is still very much in the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.