Georgia grapples with low vaccinations, incentives as concerns of post-holiday COVID spike mount

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As Americans return home after traveling for Memorial Day, the first major holiday with little to no restrictions, concerns of a potential spike in COVID-19 cases linger.
Mass vaccinations sites like Mercedes-Benz Stadium are scheduled to close on Monday, a clear sign that vaccine demand is down. Still, Georgia is lagging compared to other states when it comes to how many people are vaccinated.
“I do think we could see an increase in a number of cases, and the reason why is there’s only about a third of Georgia who are fully vaccinated,” said Dr. John Whyte. “So, we have a way to go.”
Forty-one percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vaccination rate in Georgia is 32.1%, among the lowest in the country.
“Even though vaccinated persons don’t need to wear a mask, socially distance, I’m concerned there are a lot of unvaccinated people that are doing that,” Dr. Whyte said. “Remember, there are still hundreds of people dying from COVID every day.”
Dr. Whyte said lack of access and vaccine hesitancy remains a problem.
“They see cases go down, hospitalizations go down, it’s not as much on the news and they haven’t been vaccinated yet, they may be thinking why bother,” he added. “But we can’t forget there are still variants. We have to be concerned.”
Timothy McGuirk is with Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE). The nonprofit has been partnering with businesses and going into underserved communities to vaccinate people.
“We’re trying to go to as many places as possible,” McGuirk said. “I’m not sure what we could do to incentive people to come out more other than being present.”
States across the country have partly found a solution through incentive programs, offering million-dollar lotteries, free tuition, beer, and trips. A spokesperson with Governor Brian Kemp’s Office told CBS46, “we continue to consider incentive options to increase vaccinations.”
“I think incentives are a smart move because we see that they work,” Whyte said.
On Wednesday, President Biden Wednesday urged Americans to get the vaccine as he laid out the administration's efforts to expand vaccination efforts over the summer.
The president announced new initiatives to help drive more vaccinations this summer, with a goal of getting 70% of Americans at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4th.
Those efforts include pharmacies that will stay open 24 hours on Friday in June, free childcare while parents get vaccinated, and Uber and Lyft will continue to give free rides to vaccination sites.
The president also announced that Vice President Harris is launching a tour across the South and Midwest to encourage people to get vaccinated. And the White House is partnering with barbershops and beauty salons to help more African Americans get the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.