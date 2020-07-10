GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former Georgia Gwinnett College students say the school violated their rights to free speech, and now their case has made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Colleges are supposed to be a marketplace of ideas where all students can express their views,” said Attorney Tyson Langhofer with the Alliance Defending Freedom. Langhofer is representing the students that say they were denied their constitutional rights to free speech.
“All he was doing is just sharing his faith with fellow students in a public area of campus, but they stopped him and said he couldn’t do that because he couldn’t have a permit. Then they later stopped him and said he couldn’t speak because some students were offended by the speech,” said Chike Uzuegbunam.
The lawsuit, which was originally filed in 2016, made it through multiple courts, but on July 9 it reached the U.S. Supreme Court where justices say they will consider the matter.
In response to the cases moving to the Supreme Court, the college sent CBS46 the following statement:
"Georgia Gwinnett College has supported and continues to support the rights of individuals to freely and openly share their thoughts and ideas on the College’s campus in accordance with the First Amendment. Georgia Gwinnett College cannot otherwise comment on pending litigation."
The supreme court won't likely consider the matter until December .
