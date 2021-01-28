Georgia Gwinnett College was on a hard lockdown Thursday after a shooting nearby.
Students and staff were instructed to "Find safe area, LOCK and BARRICADE doors."
The shooting happened at Sugar Mill Apartments. Police are looking for a Black man wearing a white t-shirt and dirty sweatpants. He is considered armed and dangerous.
The college has returned to normal operations. Police will continue increased patrols on campus.
Update: Shooting nearby campus at Sugar Mill Apartments. Suspect is described as a black male in a white t-shirt and dirty sweatpants. Gwinnett County is tracking. Possibly armed and dangerous. https://t.co/gbdG8uWwa2— Georgia Gwinnett (@GeorgiaGwinnett) January 28, 2021
