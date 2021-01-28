Georgia Gwinnett College

 ROD REILLY

Georgia Gwinnett College was on a hard lockdown Thursday after a shooting nearby. 

Students and staff were instructed to "Find safe area, LOCK and BARRICADE doors." 

The shooting happened at Sugar Mill Apartments. Police are looking for a Black man wearing a white t-shirt and dirty sweatpants. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The college has returned to normal operations. Police will continue increased patrols on campus.

 

