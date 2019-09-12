ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) Atlanta-born author Anne Rivers Siddons, a member of the Georgia Writers Hall-of-Fame, has passed away at the age of 83.
Her stepson David Siddons confirmed her death in the Charleston Post and Courier.
According to her obituary, Siddons passed away Wednesday at Medical University Hospital in Charleston, S.C. after a battle with lung cancer.
She was born in Atlanta in 1936 and penned several books during her illustrious career, many of which were adapted to the big screen.
Stephen King called her book 'The House Next Door' one of the "finest horror novels of the 20th Century."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.