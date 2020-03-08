ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Health said Sunday night the state is awaiting confirmation on a total of six presumptive positive tests for COVID-19, the new coronavirus spreading around the world.
According to the DPH, testing was completed on four new cases that are now presumed positive. One of the new cases is from Fulton County, one is from Cherokee County, and the other two individuals are from Cobb County, but none have any connection to the other. DPH said all of the individuals are hospitalized.
In the state of Georgia, there are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six presumed cases.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said the risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low. It listed the following as the best prevention measures.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
Health officials said if you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
For accurate and reliable information about coronavirus log on to: Department of Health or CDC. Find answers to frequently asked questions here.
