MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center says there are currently 45 schools across the state of Georgia that are named after a person associated with the confederacy.
The organization says that in the past two decades, only 4 schools named after confederate leaders have changed their names in Georgia.
Lecia Brooks, Chief of Staff at SPLC, says many of those schools with confederate names are located in black or non-white communities. She adds that children should not have to be subjected to this.
"It negatively impacts all students for them to have to attend a school that honors someone who fought to defend the very inhumane system of child slavery in the us," said Brooks.
The SPLC says schools across the nation have started to rebrand but many of the changes began to happen after the death of George Floyd.
"We continue to see a movement to remove symbols of the confederacy, most notably, monuments and memorials and school names," said Brooks.
She adds it will take more community involvement to keep the momentum moving. "Attend school board meetings, demand that these names be changed," said Brooks. "There are certainly people across the great state of Georgia that we can name a school after and not have to name schools after leaders of the confederacy."
