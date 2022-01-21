ATLANTA (CBS46) — According to a study by WalletHub, Georgia has the third highest job resignation rate in the country.
The resignation rate for the state over the last month was 3.9% and 3.5% over the last 12 months.
Millions of Americans are leaving jobs behind during what's being called the Great Resignation.
The top two states with the highest rates were Alaska and Wyoming.
To view the full report from WalletHub, click here.
