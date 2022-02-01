ATLANTA (CBS46) — Tuesday morning, students at Spelman College woke up to alerts and emails that their campus was the target of bomb threats, the second threat at the college in the last two weeks.
Freshman Spelman student Destiny Jackson says she woke up to a buzzing cell phone. Her friends and family were calling to warn her about the threats.
"I just kept getting all these FaceTime calls and my phone was blowing up. It kept buzzing," Jackson said. "I checked my email. There were like four different emails from the staff and from the president," she added.
Destiny soon realized that she and her Spelman classmates weren’t alone. At least 13 Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country received bomb threats Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month.
Spelman College officials tell CBS46 the college president reached out to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens personally and requested that Atlanta Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation send out bomb-detecting dogs to clear the campus.
From the deep south to the east coast, schools like Rust College, Howard University, Bowie State, and Morgan State University all threatened this week.
"I have heard about it because we are an AUC so it affects all of us," said Jayla McNeil a student, Clark-Atlanta University, "Personally, I actually feel nervous for our students."
Many students tell CBS46 they learned of this latest wave of threats on social media.
"I am concerned because I haven't heard any [threats] at any PWIs," McNeil said referring to predominantly white colleges. "I have friends at Howard who have received bomb threats, Spelman and Albany State. So, that is very nerve wracking because, Jesus Christ, like what do you do?"
In Atlanta Spelman College, Morehouse College, Clark-Atlanta University and Morris Brown College -- all HBCUs -- have received threats in the last few months.
“It’s outrageous. We’ve got some great HBCUs. I’m a strong supporter of them,” said Gov. Kemp. “They’re doing great things for our economy and educating our workforce in the state. Whether it’s an HBCU or not, no campus should be going through those types of things. If we can find the people that did this we are going to bring them to justice.”
In South Georgia, Albany State University and Fort Valley State University also got threats of explosives on campus Tuesday. The schools' leaders posted notices online to inform students of threats as they worked to clear the buildings.
"We had bomb threats back in January," said Clark-Atlanta student Nasir Richard. "Basically HBCUs are being targeted right now. I'm not surprised that there is some type of hatred for us going to these schools instead of our regular public universities in our states."
Tuesday afternoon, this flyer circulated on social media with the hashtag “HBCU Strong” and the caption “We will not be intimidated.”
A spokesperson for the FBI tells CBS46, "The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately."
