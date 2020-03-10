ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The global fear of coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to grow as new cases of the disease are announced daily.
In Georgia, there are six Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed cases of the disease across Fulton, Floyd, Polk and Cobb Counties.
Though locally there have been no deaths and the treat of a local pandemic remains low, the Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting an increase in presumptive cases. By Tuesday evening there were a total of 16 in the following counties: Fulton, Cobb, Fayette, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cherokee and Charlton.
Even with the rising number of presumptive cases -- testing that is awaiting conformation from the CDC -- state health officials say the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems and chronic medical conditions are most at risk.
Impact on Schools
A teacher at Bear Creek Middle School tested positive for the disease after being in contact with numerous students and staff at multiple schools on Monday, March 9. As a result, Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Loomey announced during a press conference that all schools would be closed March 11-12 to undergo a thorough cleansing and sanitation process.
The district is working to contact all staff and students who came into contact with the teacher.
In Cobb County, parents were left scrambling to find child care when an employee at Childcare Network in Acworth tested positive for COVID-19.
A 15-year-old unaware that he had the disease attended school for multiple days in Woodstock before diagnosis. The school, Living Science Homeschool Study Center, voluntarily closed its doors until March 12 as a precaution.
Is Georgia Prepared for COVID-19?
When the peach state's first cases were announced on March 9, Governor Kemp said he, his task force and state health officials knew the disease would make its to the state.
Still, for citizens finding out that a father and son in Fulton County tested positive for novel coronavirus was a shock that sent many into 'dooms day' preparations.
"Georgians should remain calm," said Kemp. "We were ready for today. We've been preparing as you know for several weeks now, and so far and every development has come forward just as we expected it would," said Kemp on March 9.
How to Lower Your Chances of Contracting COVID-19
Health officials across the globe maintain that staying home when you feel sick is the first step at not putting others at risk. Other simple steps include: thoroughly washing of hands, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
CBS46 had in-depth conversation with WellStar Health System Dr. Chirag Patel where myths surrounding the disease were debunked, and pertinent information was made readily available.
