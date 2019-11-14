ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When you need help on Georgia roadways you can always count on the HERO program.
The Georgia Department of Transportation HERO program works to clear roads following traffic-related accidents. Aside from restoring the flow of traffic, Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) also assist stranded motorists with flat tires, dead batteries, and providing fuel or coolant.
And for 25 years, the program has being doing just that: helping motorists in need.
Our HERO program is celebrating 25 years! Thank you for helping keep us safe! Hear from a few of our operators on what motivates them to patrol the roadways everyday. #WorkingForYou pic.twitter.com/zuOM27GALd— Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) November 14, 2019
"Helping people."
"Being able to assist someone on the worst day of their life."
"A friendly handshake, a hug, just to see the look in their eye."
Are all reasons operators say they love their job. For them it's more than an occupation, but a means of being of service to those in need.
Georgia employs 110 active operator, monitors 31 routes in Metro Atlanta, and patrols 400 miles.
In 2018 the assisted 111,600 motorists in need.
"That's what it's all about, helping someone," says one operator.
List of HERO services:
- Changing flat tires
- Jump-starting batteries
- Providing fuel or coolant
- Pushing vehicles to the shoulder
- Transporting motorists to safe areas away from traffic
- Administering first aid
- Performing minor mechanical repairs
HERO routes:
I-20 between Thornton Road (Exit 44) and SR20/SR138/Stockbridge Hwy. (Exit 82)
- I-75 between SR 155 (Exit 216) and Emerson-Allatoona Rd. (Exit 283)
- I-85 between SR 74/Senoia Rd. (Exit 61) and SR 20 (Exit 115)
- I-285 between Washington Rd. (Exit 1) and Old National Hwy. (Exit 62)
- I-575 between Barrett Pkwy. (Exit 1) and Townlake Pkwy. (Exit 8)
- I-675 between I-75 and I-285
- I-985 between I-85 and Spout Springs Rd./Flowery Branch Rd. (Exit 12)
- SR 166/Langford Pkwy. between I-285 and I-75/85
- US 78 between Valley Brook Rd./N. Druid Hills (Exit 1) and West Park Place Blvd. (Exit 9)
- SR 400 between Sidney Marcus Blvd/Piedmont Rd. (Exit 1) and Windward Pkwy (Exit 11)
And the best part of receiving help when you need it most is that it's all free of charge.
If you find yourself in need of roadway assistance, simply dial 511 on your phone, and select option "1."
