GREENE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Out of the thousands of Greene County students, only about two dozen a year are nominated for the Greene County Leadership Academy.
Founded 16 years ago, Reverend Rickey Cosby has grown the program from just twenty 11th and 12th grade students to more than 300 graduates in every grade level.
"We've had 15 RN's, we had nine or 10 that are educators, we have one vet and one in dental school, one veterinarian," says Rev. Cosby. "Two cases of award winners, three attorneys, all that have come through the program," he added.
Seniors Danahj Wright and Ricquarious Griggs have been apart of the academy for six years Danahj says the academy prepared her for the next step in her academic journey. Ricquarious says one of her major takeaways is being taught to acknowledge how she carries herself.
"Before we go into every meeting, he [Rev. Cobsy] makes us stand outside and get quiet, and says to 'be aware of how you carry yourselves and be responsible for your actions."
The leadership academy is recognized by the Georgia State Senate, Georgia House of Representatives, and the Governor's Office. It has also expanded to Detroit, Michigan with hopes of continuing to grow.
