ATLANTA (CBS46) — Collins High School football cornerback Travis Hunter from Suwannee, Georgia, stunned the crowd at a National Signing Day event on Tuesday when he announced that he will be going to Jackson State instead of Florida State, according to SportsIllustrated.com.
Hunter is the first five-star high school football prospect to sign with an FCS team since ESPN started its rankings in 2006. He was ranked the number one prospect by Sports Illustrated and Rivals.com.
Hunter reportedly committed to Florida State in March 2020. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders teased before the start of the early signing period that he was going to pull off something historic, according to ESPN.
In a post on social media, Hunter says Florida State has always been a "beacon" for him, he grew up "down there" and he had dreamed of playing for the Seminoles, but he believes that he was called to a bigger future.
It’s OFFICIAL #jsu #gotigers 🐅 @jacksonstatefb pic.twitter.com/UTyzMPgVH6— Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) December 15, 2021
"Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football," Hunter said in his post. "I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future. I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more."
Hunter is also a wide receiver.
Sanders is a former Florida State star who is in his 2nd year of coaching at Jackson State.
Last year, Sanders lured De'Jahn Warren, a top junior college cornerback, to Jackson State after previously committing to Georgia.
