ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia high school football players returned to the gridiron with the season kick off Wednesday.
The first teams to take advantage of the highly anticipated return of football included Mays, West Forsyth, Cherokee and Carver-Atlanta high schools during night one of the Corky Kell Classic.
Throughout the summer months the football season hung in the balance as the state continued to experience a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. With students returning to school for in-person learning in mid-August, district and athletic department officials were quickly forced to tackle keeping students safe and maintaining the old 'normal.'
Some of decisions amounted to keeping students in school with additional COVID safety guidelines, and delaying the start of the football season. Though the Georgia High School Association has more than 400 member schools tackling COVID challenges, not all elected to participate in the season kick off.
“I was cautiously optimistic through it all and, as we move forward, things are getting better,” said GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines days before Corky Kell began. “I just think that way back when, if you start making hard decisions, I think you’re doing the wrong thing. I don’t know that the Big 10 should have canceled when they did. There was time to give it a chance to work out. That’s kind of what we wanted to do. We wanted to give it a chance.”
At least nine teams cancelled their season, while more than 50 postponed their return. In Gwinnett County, the Berkmar entire football team and coaching staff are under quarantine after one player tested positive for the virus.
Up until the season opener, GHSA kept a record of the number of confirmed cases among student-athletes.
"Now that the season is here we are no longer collecting this data. That was done in order to make decisions about possibly cancelling or pushing back the season, which we did," said a GHSA spokesperson Wednesday. "Now, each individual school answers to its own administration and/or local boards of health as to what the situation is with that particular team."
As of September 1, a total of 1,371 student-athletes had contracted the virus. Despite the ongoing pandemic and confirmed cases among children, Georgia's love of football has prevailed; even if that means social distancing in bleachers, at the concession stand and buying virtual tickets.
