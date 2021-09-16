ATLANTA (CBS46) — There are currently 5,327 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state of Georgia, including 258 new patients as of Sept. 15.
The Georgia Hospital Association says 96.3% of ICU beds are currently in use and 87.8% of all inpatient beds are currently occupied.
Obviously, not all of the beds in Georgia's hospitals are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients, but they do account for 30.4% of patients.
Georgia hospitals' capacity, Sept. 16. We have updated the date of the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, which was on Sept. 8. This number is the highest point of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/iKw8mdgclT— Georgia Hospital Association (@GaHospitalAssoc) September 16, 2021
Georgia hospitals, like many other hospitals in the U.S., are also dealing with a nursing shortage.
Between the high occupancy rates and lack of nurses, this means many hospitals are feeling the strain.
The lowest point this year was on June 7. At that time, there were 435 COVID-19 patients in Georgia Hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.