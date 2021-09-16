southern regional medical center

ATLANTA (CBS46) — There are currently 5,327 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state of Georgia, including 258 new patients as of Sept. 15.

The Georgia Hospital Association says 96.3% of ICU beds are currently in use and 87.8% of all inpatient beds are currently occupied.

Obviously, not all of the beds in Georgia's hospitals are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients, but they do account for 30.4% of patients.

Georgia hospitals, like many other hospitals in the U.S., are also dealing with a nursing shortage

Between the high occupancy rates and lack of nurses, this means many hospitals are feeling the strain.

The lowest point this year was on June 7. At that time, there were 435 COVID-19 patients in Georgia Hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.