ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia hospitals and health care providers enrolled in Medicare will soon receive $792 million in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services.
There are more than 8,000 health systems and health providers in the state.
The funds were authorized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stability (CARES) Act, which was supported by both Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Together the senators announced the funding would help in the fight to treat coronavirus patients.
The CARES Act also includes $100 billion in funding to reimburse hospitals for the care of COVID-19 patients, and to compensate for lost revenue due to the cancelling of elective surgeries and procedures during the pandemic.
"This crisis has put severe financial strain on local hospitals, and many in rural areas are quickly running out of cash for supplies and payroll. This funding will help stabilize hospitals across our state so providers can stay focused on what matters most: the health and safety of their patients," said Senator Perdue.
Senator Loeffler added, "This funding is critical to supporting those on the front lines and keeping Georgians safe and healthy. Our first and main line of defense against the coronavirus is our hospitals, health care facilities and medical professionals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.