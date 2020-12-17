Georgia hospitals experience influx of Covid-19 patients

A record number of people are in hospitals across Georgia with confirmed Covid-19 infections. The Georgia Department of Public Health says daily hospitalizations for the coronavirus have increased 18% from the previous week.
The agency also released new data showing that Emergency Department related visits are up 6% statewide and the 7-day average of new cases reported is up 18% from Georgia's previous peak in July.
The Georgia Coordinating Center, which tracks hospitalization information, says that on Wednesday, 17 Georgia hospitals diverted medical or intensive care patients or even both.
We asked doctors with Piedmont Healthcare how they are handling the increase in hospitalizations.
"It's very busy and we're working through that," said Dr. Norris Little, Chief Medical Officer at Piedmont Newton Hospital. "As a system, we have a team that examines capacity every day, what our needs are, and we're able to navigate and make changes to accomplish the work that we need to do so we're working through it like every other hospital and health system is," he added.
