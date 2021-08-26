ATLANTA (CBS46) — Several hospitals across the state are no longer able to provide normal emergency care to patients arriving by ambulance due to the strain on resources currently committed to fighting the surge in COVID-19 patients.
As a result, many hospitals are having to declare themselves on diversion which, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, is a request to ambulances to transport patients to other local facilities if possible.
Diversion does not apply to individuals seeking emergency medical care.
Several metro Atlanta hospitals are under some level of diversion. You can see a complete list of hospitals on diversion here.
The GDPH is asking people seeking COVID testing to stay away from hospitals so emergency departments are open and able to treat medical emergencies. You can find other COVID testing facilities here.
