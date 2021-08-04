ATLANTA (CBS46) — Inside metro Atlanta hospitals, critical care is in critical condition. Emergency departments are severely overcrowded. Some, like Grady, diverting patients to other hospitals.
Dr. Robin Dretler said a surge in COVID-19 cases is to blame.
“The nurses are taking on more than the normal number of patients that they’re legally supposed to handle because there isn’t a choice. Nurses are exhausted,” she said.
At Emory Decatur Hospital, Dr. Dretler said they are overwhelmed with COVID patients who have not been vaccinated. Approximately 30 are receiving care on the floor and 17 are in ICU accounting for 10 percent of the beds putting them at capacity.
“If you are pregnant, get vaccinated now. We are seeing a lot of very sick pregnant women,” Dretler said.
Dr. Dretler said it’s a similar scenario at nearly every other hospital in the region. At Phoebe Health they are reporting 90 COVID patients, with 29 in ICU and all beds are full.
“We have hit the limit of our system so it is quite possible that people will die who don’t have COVID because the beds are taken up already,” she said.
As for those concerned about the long-term effects of getting a vaccine, Dr. Dretler had this to say.
“Can they name any vaccine ever that had consequences that were bad 10 or 15 years later? One, just name one. It has never happened before. Why are we making up stupid protests?” Dretler asked.
Dretler said it does appear that the Delta variant of COVID is not only more contagious, but also more aggressive and toxic. He did say kids are still not high risk, but if we continue to spread that could change.
The Georgia Hospital Association sent CBS46 a statement about the overcrowding hospitals across the state:
"Most of Georgia’s hospitals are experiencing a rise in overcrowding as the number of inpatients being treated for COVID has dramatically increased. According to recent data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health, there was approximately a 72% increase in the number of COVID inpatients this week compared to last week. Several hospitals across the state are on diversion due to staffing shortages, which impacts their ability to keep beds open and operational. The majority of COVID inpatients are unvaccinated and, with 6 out of 10 Georgians still unvaccinated, there is much room for improvement. The COVID-19 vaccine is a safe and effective way to reduce hospitalizations and lessen the effects of the coronavirus for those who contract it. GHA encourages those who are eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the most vulnerable and to help ensure hospitals’ ability to care for patients."
