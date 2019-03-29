Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Members of the Georgia House of Representatives have gutted a Senate bill that would’ve allowed the state to take over operations of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
By a vote of 104-70, the House approved a heavily amended version of Senate Bill 131 Thursday, turning it into a plan that’s considered a “kinder, gentler” way to insert state oversight of the airport, which is owned and operated by the city of Atlanta.
The Senate version of the bill would’ve allowed the state to take over control of the airport. The version that passed the House would instead create an Airport Transparency Legislative Oversight Committee made up of several House and Senate members.
State Rep. Kevin Tanner, a Dawsonville Republican, is chairman of the House Transportation Committee which amended the Senate bill.
“This (airport oversight) committee would also have the ability, doing certain things, to have subpoena power -- to be able to require witnesses to come testify and to compel certain documents be presented,” Tanner said while presenting the amendment to his colleagues in the House. “Audit documents, financial documents, bid proposals, etc. would be required if they requested it.”
Under the House plan, Hartsfield-Jackson wouldn’t be the only airport under the microscope.
“I will tell you, this major legislative oversight committee does not just include oversight power at Hartsfield-Jackson but it also would be the ten commercially recognized airports around the state,” Tanner added.
The House amendment is being called a “Frankenbill” because it stitches together other pieces of legislation involving transportation, including a tax break on jet fuel for air carriers and the creation of the “Department of Mobility and Innovation” to increase transit access across the state.
U.S. Rep. John Lewis criticized the House plan in a news release Thursday evening.
“The so-called ‘Frankenbill,’ as amended by the House Rules Committee yesterday, still remains a divisive, problematic piece of legislation,” said Lewis. “It will not promote public trust or transparency. The proposed oversight commission will only add cost, complexity, and more partisan politics to the airport’s operation, as well as to that of the nine other airports across the state covered by this bill. Hartsfield-Jackson airport has been both the busiest and the most efficiently run airport in the world over a decade. This commission would create layers of bureaucracy in an effort to repair damage we do not have. Why are we trying to fix something that is not broken?”
The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus will address its concerns about the bill in a news conference Friday morning.
Because the House so drastically amended the bill, it will likely go to a conference committee to allow select members of the House and Senate to hash out a compromise. They won’t have long. Tuesday is the last day of the legislative session.
Check back with CBS46 for updates.
