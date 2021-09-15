ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Democrats are speaking out about how the new Texas abortion law may affect women in the state. It's been two weeks since Texas passed the law which makes abortions illegal after six weeks, and it's bringing the fight over abortions back to Georgia.
Pro-choice advocates are saying this law is very concerning. Years ago, dozens of big name celebrities such as Alyssa Milano, Gabrielle Union, and Sean Penn threatened to boycott georgia if House Bill 481, the Heartbeat Bill, was signed into law. Governor Kemp signed it in May of 2019, and two months later a federal judge ruled it unconstitutional before it went into effect.
As of Wednesday, some Georgia Democrats are discussing what is next and how they plan to fight Governor Kemp.
"Republican leaders will be in court this month to appeal that ruling and push their anti-choice amendment forward to ban abortion in Georgia," said Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Congresswoman Nikema Williams.
The President and CEO of Planned Parenthood, Staci Fox, in Georgia wants people to know while the law was temporarily blocked their fight is not over. "Planned Parenthood and our partners are heading back to court next Friday to remind Governor Kemp HB481 is unconstitutional," said Fox.
ACLU Executive Director Andrea Young says the federal appeals court argument on Georgia's pending abortion law is set for September 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.