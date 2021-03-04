The Georgia House of Representatives on Tuesday passed four pieces of legislation aimed to cut taxes on Georgia families and businesses, as well as create jobs and expand economic opportunity across the state.
The measures include the Tax Relief Act of 2021, the Georgia Economic Recovery Act of 2021, the Georgia Economic Renewal Act of 2021, and the Reauthorization of the House Rural Development Council.
“Our House of Representatives is focused on expanding economic opportunity for every Georgian,” Speaker David Ralston said. “Today, we have cut taxes on Georgians and adopted legislation to create jobs from Blue Ridge to Bainbridge. I am proud of our continuing efforts to ensure Georgia remains a great place to live, to work and to raise a family.”
Here’s what each piece of legislation means for taxpayers in Georgia:
The Tax Relief Act of 2021 (HB 593) cuts income taxes by $140 million. The bill raises the standard deduction on state income tax returns for a single taxpayer by $800 and raises the standard deduction for a married couple filing a joint return to $1,100.
“This measure follows the tax cuts that the House passed in 2018 and 2020 in demonstrating our commitment to keeping the tax burden on Georgians as low as possible,” Rep. Shaw Blackmon said.
The Georgia Economic Recovery Act of 2021 (HB 586) provides or extends some sales tax exemptions for manufacturing and other businesses. Among the measures are the extensions of sales tax exemptions for projects of regional significance and sales tax exemptions for supplies in select manufacturing industries. It also exempts tickets for fine arts performances from sales taxes to help bolster an industry that has been devastated by COVID-19.
“Our Georgia Economic Recovery Act of 2021 supports businesses and industries that create jobs throughout our state by incentivizing investment,” Rep. Sam Watson said. “We have worked hard to keep the tax burden on businesses reasonable and that work continues through this measure.”
The Georgia Economic Renewal Act of 2021 (HB 587) provides several business tax credits to encourage job creation and attract strategic industries to Georgia. It includes a tax credit to incentivize manufacturers of medical equipment to locate in Georgia and create jobs. House Bill 587 includes an additional tax credit aimed to attract national defense projects to Georgia.
“We want to see high-paying jobs come to Georgia and bolster our economy by making products that will benefit our state and its people,” Rep. Bruce Williamson said. I am proud to champion job creation and thank our colleagues for supporting this important legislation.”
House Resolution 185 reauthorizes the House Rural Development Council for the remainder of the 2021-2022 legislative session. Created by the House of Representatives in 2017, the House Rural Development Council has traveled to rural communities across the state meeting with local officials and business owners about the challenges facing rural communities. The Council has explored topics like expanding rural broadband, ensuring access to healthcare and advancing educational opportunities in rural Georgia.
“Our House Rural Development Council has been on the frontline working to ensure that your opportunities aren’t limited by your zip code in Georgia,” Speaker David Ralston said. “I cannot thank the members of this Council enough for the hours of work they have put into making the future brighter in rural communities across our state. I look forward to their continuing work on behalf of our House of Representatives and the people of our great state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.