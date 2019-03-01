ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia House lawmakers have passed a 2020 budget that includes raises for teachers, though not as much as originally pitched.
Republican Rep. Terry England of Auburn said the 2020 budget passed Thursday includes $611 million more than the 2019 amended budget.
The Department of Education will receive 79 percent of that, with $483 million going to increased salaries for school employees.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's budget had called for $3,000 pay raises for teachers, shy of his campaign pledge to raise salaries by $5,000.
The House budget raises salaries by $2,775, but extends that raise to more than 9,000 other certified school employees including psychologists, counselors and social workers.
The budget includes $119 million for 2 percent salary increases for state employees and $150 million in bond funding to replace the state's outdated voting machines.
