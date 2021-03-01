Georgia’s sweeping election reform bill, HB531, passed the House floor 97-72 Monday afternoon.
Through two hours of debate and the final House floor vote, Democrats and Republicans held tight to party lines.
Early Monday morning, dozens of demonstrators came to the Capitol to protest against the passage of election reform bill that opponents refer to as a voter suppression bill.
Some Democratic lawmakers joined them.
“Let’s be clear and let’s be absolutely clear, Our democracy is under attack,” said Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-South Fulton. “House Bill 531 is a very egregious bill. In fact, I think 531, for those who say they are patriotic and they vote for 531, they are unpatriotic,’ Jackson told CBS46 at the early morning protest.
As demonstrations continued outside, lawmakers inside debated the bill.
“HB531 is textbook voter suppression. This bill reduces, restricts, and limits every single aspect of our election- decreasing the time to apply for absentee ballots by 62%,” declared Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn.
The bill would limit the usage of ballot drop boxes, limit Sunday voting, it shortens the number for early voting days allowed.
“I’d turn the TV and seen people lined up waiting to vote and this addresses that. It’s going to make it easier for people to get out and vote,” said a Republican lawmaker.
It would require a form of a state-issued ID or ID number to request an absentee ballot, and requires absentee ballot applications to be in by 11 days before the election, among a host of other changes and security restrictions.
House Republicans argue the bill which, has no Democratic support, will increase integrity, security, and trust in elections.
“It’s going to make it easier for people to get out and vote,” one Representative said.
“There are very few counties who want to offer Sunday voting,” said Speaker Pro-Tempore Rep. Jan Jones, R-Milton.
“If souls to the polls loses on the Sunday. We will have souls to the polls on Wednesday after service or Saturday,” said Rep. Al Williams, D-Midway.
“From the 17 times I went to jail, 15 of them were protesting to get the right to vote,” Williams stated on the House floor. “
I’ve come a long way from having to recite The Constitution just to get the right to vote, to have to say how many bubbles are in a bar of soap to qualify. I’ve come long enough to have seen these things change,” Williams said adding that he believes change is coming.
The bill will now for a vote in the State Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.