ATLANTA (CBS46) — Today, Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) announced he has filed House Bill 1013 to expand mental healthcare coverage in Georgia.
The measure is a comprehensive bill to reform Georgia’s mental health care delivery system and improve client outcomes, according to a press release. The bill is a bipartisan measure sponsored by Speaker Ralston and signed by members of leadership from both political parties including Majority Leader Jon Burns (R-Newington) and Minority Leader James Beverly (D-Macon).
“Mental health issues touch almost every family in this state,” said Speaker David Ralston. “For much too long, our mental health care delivery system has been inadequate. The accessibility and availability of treatment has been woefully limited. For a state that is rated number one in the nation in which to do business, this is not acceptable.”
House Speaker David Ralston joins mental health professionals and advocates to announce that he has filed House Bill 1013 to improve mental health treatment options in Georgia. Ralston says there is no more important issue this year to him. pic.twitter.com/bKwK4Dk4Pc— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 26, 2022
House Bill 1013 reportedly increases client access to care, ensures mental health parity for providers and clients, strengthens workforce development initiatives, expands transparency and accountability for consumers, and enhances resources and tools for frontline responders and communities.
Rep Todd Jones, (R-South Forsyth), says his family has been devastated by mental illness and the difficulty trying to get care for their son wh was diagnosed with multiple personality disorders while in college.
"My oldest son has been suffering with dual diagnosis for six years," Jones told CBS46. "We saw this massive spiral down from the time he was 18/19 to today at 25. We are working so hard. We tried to navigate the system in Georgia and other states and it is a road to nowhere."
Jones says the problem is the already limited mental healthcare resources available in the state are not covered by insurance.
"The doctors would recommend a certain treatment plan, but the insurance companies would effectively limit that sometimes by as much as 80 to 90%. That makes no sense," Jones explained.
Ralston says the bill is a bipartisan effort that will help families struggling desperately for help with mental health challenges. pic.twitter.com/0jDk9gBCPB— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 26, 2022
House Bill 1013 incorporates the recommendations of the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform & Innovation Commission which was established by House Resolution 514 (2019), according to the release. The bipartisan commission is chaired by former State Representative Kevin Tanner, and the commission is comprised of legislators, judges, mental health practitioners and client advocates.
Speaker Ralston will assign House Bill 1013 to the House Health & Human Services Committee for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.