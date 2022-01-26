DAVID RALSTON

David Ralston 

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Today, Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) announced he has filed House Bill 1013, a comprehensive bill to reform Georgia’s mental health care delivery system and improve client outcomes, according to a press release. The bill is a bipartisan measure sponsored by Speaker Ralston and signed by members of leadership from both political parties including Majority Leader Jon Burns (R-Newington) and Minority Leader James Beverly (D-Macon).

“Mental health issues touch almost every family in this state,” said Speaker David Ralston. “For much too long, our mental health care delivery system has been inadequate. The accessibility and availability of treatment has been woefully limited. For a state that is rated number one in the nation in which to do business, this is not acceptable.”

House Bill 1013 reportedly increases client access to care, ensures mental health parity for providers and clients, strengthens workforce development initiatives, expands transparency and accountability for consumers, and enhances resources and tools for frontline responders and communities.

House Bill 1013 incorporates the recommendations of the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform & Innovation Commission which was established by House Resolution 514 (2019), according to the release. The bipartisan commission is chaired by former State Representative Kevin Tanner, and the commission is comprised of legislators, judges, mental health practitioners and client advocates.

Speaker Ralston will assign House Bill 1013 to the House Health & Human Services Committee for consideration.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.