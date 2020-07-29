ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths with more than 178,000 people testing positive for COVID-19.
The latest numbers show a startling increase of more than 32,000 confirmed cases from the previous day, July 28. Virus-related deaths are also up seeing an increase.
In addition to a surge in confirmed cases and deaths, Georgia is also seeing a rise in hospitalizations. Hospitals in Athens and Central Georgia have reportedly run out of Intensive Care Unit beds. Statewide, The statewide, 88 percent of all ICU beds are being used, however, nine hospitals, including Grady Memorial, have reported having no general inpatient beds.
A Grady spokesperson confirmed to CBS46 that ICU beds are still available, but would not reveal how many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.