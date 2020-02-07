ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- February 7th marked a monumentally important day for those affected by and seeking to better Georgia's mental health system: Mental Health Day at the Capitol.
Thousands gathered at the state capitol in downtown Atlanta to have their voices be heard as they demanded government action to both improve and continue funding towards mental health programs.
The Behavioral Health Services Coalition and several lead advocacy organizations met under one roof for a common cause, to push for stronger government backing of mental health systems and services. The consensus among these organizations was that mental health needed to be made a priority, not just an afterthought, in our greater healthcare system.
NAMI, The National Alliance on Mental Illness, was an especially strong presence at the capitol Friday as they urged state lawmakers to better comprehend Georgia's, and the United State's, mental health crisis and to lobby for better funding and management of these programs.
Reports suggest that impending state budget cuts may hit the mental health system especially hard, with cuts over the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years hitting over 20 and 30 million, respectively. These cuts come at a time when the United States has spent years plagued by acts of violence often said to be a result of poor or failing mental health services across the nation.
Keep in mind that mental health services assist not only those with mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, but also people suffering from addiction issues, depression, anxiety, and a slew of other issues. Cuts to these programs are expected to affect hundreds of thousands of Georgians, leading to subpar care or worse, no care.
According to a study by Mental Health America, as of 2018, Georgia ranks 44th out of 50 states for access to mental health care. The state ranks 42nd in the number of those with mental illnesses receiving no treatment, with a staggering 59% of adults with diagnosed mental illnesses receiving no care in 2018. These numbers are expected to worsen if these budget cuts continue as planned.
The ultimate goal of these advocacy groups was to speak with government officials and to teach members and fellow advocates how to speak with their legislators to elicit change to these at-risk mental healthcare systems.
