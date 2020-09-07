ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Labor Day may not be much to celebrate if you are one of the million Georgians who lost a job because of COVID-19. Still, new jobs are springing up across North Georgia as the summer ends; many require training or extra certifications.
The U.S. Census Bureau is paying $15-$23 an hour to U.S. citizens. One of the many requirements is the need to actually read the fine print of government forms.
County election offices are looking for poll workers, paying to train people and work the multiple election days in the next five months. In DeKalb County, the pay rate is $110 per election, $15 per training session and requires a minimum times commitment of 6:00 a.m. to closeout.
Amazon delivers jobs, as well as all the stuff we've ordered during the shutdown. Above minimum wage, some are work from home jobs.
Goodwill of North Georgia uses taxpayer dollars to run a career center. The non-profit offers training for many higher paying jobs. Goodwill itself offers jobs with medical, dental and vision benefits, two weeks of vacation, and a retirement plan.
