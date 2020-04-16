ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Initial unemployment claims in Georgia reached an all-time high in March with a month-over-month record increase of 1,292 percent thanks in large part to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Georgia Department of Labor, unemployment claims jumped by 290,068 claims in March. While setting a month-over-month record, it also showed an increase of 1,567 percent from March 2019. It translated to an increase in the unemployment rate of 1.1 percent in March to reach 4.2 percent in the state. Last year at this time, the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.
"We are reaching unprecedented claim levels of almost one million Georgians filing for unemployment. This is one of every ten people who are turning to the GDOL for unemployment assistance," said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
In March, the Georgia Department of Labor said the highest increase in claims for unemployment came in these sectors: accommodation and food services; health care and social assistance; and trade.
Butler said while the unemployment numbers present a large challenge for the state and his department, it's something, "I know we are capable of achieving."
The state numbers came shortly after the U.S. Labor Department posted unemployment numbers that showed more than 5.2 million new claims last week. That brings the total of new claims over the last four weeks to more than 22 million, or more than twice the state population of Georgia.
