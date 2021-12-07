ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Georgia judge has blocked the federal contractor vaccine mandate nationwide, according to Fortune.com.
The Biden Administration's mandate was set to take effect on Jan. 4 and applies to roughly a quarter of the U.S. workforce and affects companies that do business with the federal government, including Lockheed Martin Corp., Microsoft, Google and General Motors Co.
Under the mandate, millions of workers would have been required to receive their final dose by Jan. 4.
The preliminary injunction was issued by U.S. District Judge Stan Baker.
Multiple states filed lawsuits after the mandate was announced, including Georgia. The states argued that the administration did not have the authority to require vaccinations and the mandates violates the U.S. Constitution.
A federal judge agreed with another of our lawsuits against the Biden mandates and has issued yet another nationwide stay.Georgia is now 3-0. I will always fight back against egregious federal overreach.#gapolhttps://t.co/1z2aFcXnG9— Chris Carr (@ChrisCarr_Ga) December 7, 2021
