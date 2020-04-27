Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration under President Trump, warned Sunday that Georgia is "jumping the gun" with allowing some businesses to reopen as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's going to take some time until we see sustained declines in new cases and get to the point where there's a low enough level of spread in the country that we could feel comfortable about opening up parts of the country," Gottlieb said on "Face the Nation." "It's going to be probably mid-May, maybe late May in parts of this nation. Georgia's certainty jumping the gun I think here getting started too early relative to where they are in the epidemic."
Georgia is one of the first states to begin easing restrictions on businesses, though Tennessee and South Carolina were close to follow. Governor Brian Kemp allowed gyms, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and massage therapists to begin operating Friday in compliance with health and safety requirements. On Monday, theaters and restaurant dine-in services can open their doors again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.