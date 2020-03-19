WEST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Five Kia Motors team member at its Georgia manufacturing plant are self-quarantining after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.
On Wednesday the plant also announced it would be cancelling production operations for March 19 and 20; though they are expected to resume Monday, March 23.
A company released statement on the matter reads:
"Due to supply chain issues, Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia Inc. (KMMG) has cancelled production operations for March 19 and 20. Normal operations are planned to resumer on Monday, March 23. KMMG will take the opportunity to perform routine maintenance activities, as well as additional cleaning and sanitizing processes to workstations throughout the facility as part of its prevention measures related to COVID-19 risks"
Related Articles:
Coronavirus: What's happening now
Gov. Kemp labor officials working to assist workers impacted by coronavirus
LATEST: 287 cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths reported in Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.