A divided nation will soon decide the direction of the next four years, but some are worried if there will be any type of push back regardless of which candidate wins.
"We don't have any specific intelligence other than the entire nation is going to be on standby," said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
A new report ranks Georgia as one of five high-risk states for far-right militia activity during the election. It was released by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, which is a group that monitors political violence globally.
"I think it's really important for people to be aware of risks, so that they can plan accordingly," said Dr. Roudabeth Kishi of ACLED.
Researchers say factors contributing to risk includes Georgia's swing state status, an increase in recruitment drives by militias, and engagement in anti-coronavirus lock down protests.
"This stems from the direct link between state authority and the imposition of these types of restrictions which really challenges the ideals between these right ring groups," said Kishi.
Atlanta police say there are no verified threats against any polling locations, but the department is prepared for large protests or events.
"What we will have is all of our operations centers operating, either the day prior to the election or the date of the election and running continuously through the week," said Interim Chief Rodney Bryant.
The FBI has spent two years prepping for election security and stability.
"I think that potential civil unrest, covid fraud, all these different factors are increasing resources in those areas," said Joe Jensen, FBI Election Supervisor.
The Georgia National Guard says there are no specific mission assignments, but support will continue for state and local law enforcement under the Governor's emergency declaration.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is also ready to assist if called upon. CBS46 reached out to Governor Brian Kemp's office but did not hear back.
