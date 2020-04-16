ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On a virtual press conference Thursday, officials with the Georgia Department of Labor told reporters that the staff has been working nearly every single day for the last month to try to get unemployment benefits sent out to people in need.
J.R. Crickets in Midtown is one of the businesses just trying to hang on during the pandemic.
“We are lucky the customers are still coming in and taking to-go orders,” J.R. Crickets manager Connie Berglund told CBS46. “We have a lot of employees that are not working right now and the employees that are working, their hours have been cut,” Berglund added.
They are the faces behind the numbers that spotlight some of the hardest-hit industries in state because of a widespread shutdown.
Thursday, the Georgia DOL announced that it processed 319,581 initial claims last week, making more than 700,000 claims processed in two weeks.
Since March 14th, the GDOL has processed more than 861,000 claims which is 10% of state’s population.
“It' probably going to exceed over a million claims in just a four week period,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, on the virtual presser. “That is part of the reason a lot of individuals are having trouble getting in touch with us”, he added reassuring Georgians that the staff is working around the clock and even worked on claims through Easter weekend.
“During the past month, we've processed a million claims with less than 1,000 employees,” said GDOL spokesperson Kersha Cartwright. “We are trying to process as many as possible,” she explained.
Tuesday night the staff was able to make 286,000 payments.
As of this week, the unemployment applications are open for nearly every type of worker. However, the process is still marred with red-tape for the self-employed, contract workers, and gig workers.
The U.S. Labor Department requires that self-employed workers must first be deemed ineligible for state benefits before being made eligible for federal money. This group expected to complete their applications by providing new information this week after the state slowly received guidance from the U.S. Labor Department.; however, GDOL officials say that guidance will now come next week.
“We will be sending emails starting next week to those individuals who could potentially be eligible for federal benefits with the pandemic unemployment assistance program (PUA),” Cartwright said. “We are still building that program to see how best to get those folks to be eligible to see if we can verify those wages.”
Butler and Cartwright stated that the hardest part of the process is verifying wages, which is a process required by the federal government. The GDOL, unfortunately, is already seeing people committing unemployment fraud.
“We even had one person report to us that someone tried to claim benefits in his name using his social security number, and he was actually still working,” Butler stated. “So, we have to be very careful to make sure the people who are supposed to be getting the benefits are getting those,” he explained.
